‘Awesome community’ made Butler’s career

by Barry Drue

Michigan State Police Trooper Pat Butler has lots of thanks to express as she prepares to retire later this month. From chasing down unsavory situations in the dead of night to fun hours working with school children as the Post Community Service Officer, Butler has seen it all. "We're here for the community— and this community adopted me. If you don't have the people behind you, you've got nothing. There are awesome people here," Butler said. "The law enforcement community here is great, too. I was just a cog in a wheel to serve the community."