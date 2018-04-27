‘Annie’ rocks the house!

by Nancy Besonen

The L'Anse High School Drama club delivered this past weekend with its production of "Annie Play Will Do." The comedy rocked the house at its Friday, April 20, 2018 opening followed by performances Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Following the Friday night opening, Director Denise Laakko was pleased with a fuller house than usual and its appreciation for the production. "What a great audience!" Laakko said after final bows. "Usually Friday night (attendance) is a little lower. This was a really nice crowd!" Her performers earned high praise as well for hitting their comedic marks. The talented and versatile cast cut loose as players in two separate productions, "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Little Orphan Annie," accidentally combined into one rollicking comedy that all worked out in the end. Ethan Hansen and Breanna Hoffman played the leads as Paul and Laura, high school sweethearts who open the play by breaking up. Due to a miscommunication, their flustered drama teacher learns she has just one day to cast, practice and stage the high school play. Of course, she turns to the kids.