2018 newsmakers take a final bow

Published by on December 28, 2018 | 0 Comment

SPECIAL DELIVERY–The 440-foot heavy-lift cargo ship, “Palabora” sailed from Italy to L’Anse to deliver 10 generating engines for Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp. (UMERC) power plants in Negaunee and Pelkie. Many tracked the ship’s progress over its nearly one-month cruise.

by Nancy Besonen
Happy New Year! Before we go there the Sentinel would like to lead its readers back to a time—Jan. 1, 2018 to be exact—when we’d all just received our annual budget of 365 days. The world was our oyster! For some, it was your common clam. This yearly recap features top stories from the first half of 2018, with the balance playing out next week. From good to bad to in between, we are all of us newsmakers. Here’s to the ones who made it into print. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

2018 newsmakers take a final bow 2018 newsmakers take a final bow
Special election in future? Next regular election would be two years away Special election in future? Next regular election would be two years away
Reid gifts bring music, movement to Bayside Reid gifts bring music, movement to Bayside
LHS Robotics works toward competition LHS Robotics works toward competition
© 2018 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.