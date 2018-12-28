2018 newsmakers take a final bow

by Nancy Besonen

Happy New Year! Before we go there the Sentinel would like to lead its readers back to a time—Jan. 1, 2018 to be exact—when we’d all just received our annual budget of 365 days. The world was our oyster! For some, it was your common clam. This yearly recap features top stories from the first half of 2018, with the balance playing out next week. From good to bad to in between, we are all of us newsmakers. Here’s to the ones who made it into print. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.