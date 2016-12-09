Tribal Council candidates give viewpoints on issues at forum

by Nancy Besonen

Issues were aired and stands taken at the Tribal Council Candidate Forum Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 in L’Anse. Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College’s (KBOCC) Anishinaabe Studies, Tribal Government Class and Student Government teamed up to host the event at the Wabanung Campus. Five of seven candidates responded to eight questions prepared by KBOCC students. Candidates for the two Baraga District seats include Rodney Loonsfoot, Elizabeth “Popcorn” Mayo, Donald Messer, Jr. and incumbent Donald Shalifoe, Sr. Three candidates are vying for two seats in the L’Anse District: Lyndon Ekdahl, incumbent Michael LaFernier and Gary Loonsfoot, Jr. Voters will make the final decision in the Tribal Council election Saturday , Dec. 17, 2016. Also on the ballot running unopposed is Associate Judge Violet Friisvall. Topics discussed last Thursday ranged from the environment to language and the presidential election. Anishinaabe Studies department Chair Denise Cadeau organized the event and Student Government Vice President Aimee Emery served as moderator. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.