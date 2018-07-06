New mill brings CNC machining to LAS

NEW DIGS–LAS Industrial Education teacher Tony Arens, right, shows off the new Haas Mini-Mill purchased through CTE millage to LAS students, l-r, Jaiden Kaurala, Austin Sikkila, Tommy Rasanen and Cody Owens.

by Melissa Newland
A new Haas Mini Mill arrived at the Industrial Education building at L’Anse Area School (LAS) this week. This equipment was purchased by the Copper Country Intermediate School District  (CCISD) with funding from the CTE millage. According to the Internet, Haas Mini Mills are the industry standard for compact machining centers. They provide an economical solution for small parts machining in a compact package that is loaded with full-size features. The Mini Mill is said to be perfect for schools, start-up shops, or as a first step into CNC machining. It is a valuable addition for shops needing a “second-op” machine, or an additional spindle where space is limited. The Mill operates on single- or three-phase power, is an economical solution for small parts, has a compact footprint, full-size machine features and is made in the U.S.A. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

 

