Mitzi Marcotte of L'Anse was honored by the Copper Country Associaton of School Boards (CCASB) Wednesday, April 19, 2017 for a career that's gone gold. Marcotte has served as a teacher for 50 years and counting. Her father had her pegged from start, she said, predicting from the time she was a baby, "You are going to be a math teacher." She wryly noted he didn't choose careers for her older brother and younger sister, but the path suited and Marcotte continues to enjoy the journey. She started out in 1967, freshly graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater with a Bachelor's of Education. Marcotte's first job, which might have proven some peoples' last, was teaching high school math in Chicago. "On Halloween night I answered the door, figuring it was children coming for candy," she said. "A bunch of boys were there with tire chains, to teach me not to give so much homework!" The gang didn't count on the Marcotte's German Shepherd, who took chase and scored a few bites out of crime. Marcotte said the boys' parents came to school the next day and wanted her fired. Luckily for generations of students to come, she was made of considerably stronger stuff.